USD/JPY testing MA supporting cluster, firm above 113.50

USD/JPY firm on 113 handle. USD/JPY: supported by MAs cluster. USD/JPY rose from 113.24 to 113.69 the high overnight in risk-on NY and, currently, USD/JPY is trading at 113.57, up 0.02% on the day, having posted a daily high at 113.59 and low at 113.49.

