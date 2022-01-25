USD/JPY eyes deeper losses below 113.73 as risk-off trades remain at full steam. The pre-Fed rebound in the US Treasury yields could save the day for bulls. Sellers keep their sight on 100-DMA at 113.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY tests critical daily support line near 113.70 once again amid risk-aversion - January 24, 2022
- Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns - January 24, 2022
- USD/JPY fades bounce off five-week low around 114.00 despite firmer yields - January 24, 2022