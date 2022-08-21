USD/JPY Tests New Highs As Traders Prepare For An Aggressive Fed

U.S. dollar stays strong ahead of the weekend after hawkish comments from Fed officials. USD/JPY moved out of the wide consolidation and is trying to gain additional upside momentum.
