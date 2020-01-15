Japanese Machinery Tool Orders plummeted again in December. BOJ’s Kuroda concerned about overseas slowdown, ready to act if needed. USD/JPY pair retreating from highs, correcting overbought conditions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: the bulls are still looking at the breakout above 109.70 [Video] - January 15, 2020
- Dollar eases back in EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY - January 15, 2020
- USD/JPY: Listless below 110.00 amid risk-aversion - January 15, 2020