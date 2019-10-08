The bulls have started an important week in a positive frame of mind. A mild bullish engulfing candle has swung the recent decline around and the market is pulling higher again. Closing decisively …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: the bulls do not intend to give way yet [Video] - October 8, 2019
- USD/JPY drops back towards 107.00 as S&P futures turn negative - October 8, 2019
- USD/JPY Supported by Fading Concerns Over Global Economic Slowdown - October 8, 2019