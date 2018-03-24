USD/JPY: The First Casualty Of The Trade War

USD/JPY broke below the 105.00 level in early Asia trade for the first time in 16 months as risk aversion waves swept through the FX market in the wake of competing tariffs announcements from China and US. Asian and European equities followed US markets …
