Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed. USD/JPY retraces the biggest losses in two months from 104.34. S&P 500 Futures, Nikkei 225 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: The latest advance seems corrective - October 22, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stimulus Concerns Encouraging Profit-Taking - October 22, 2020
- USD/JPY to remain trading within the 104.00-106.50 range – Westpac - October 22, 2020