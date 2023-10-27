The market will likely continue to test higher USD/JPY levels. Then there are two possibilities: Either the MOF intervenes, or JPY depreciation accelerates as the risk of intervention is priced out.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: The market will likely continue to test higher levels – Commerzbank - October 27, 2023
- USD/JPY: Big call looms for BOJ YCC as Tokyo inflationary pressures heat up - October 27, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-hour SMA near 150.00 holds the key for bulls ahead of US PCE data - October 27, 2023