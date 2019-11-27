US data is awaited as well. The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level. Durable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: the resistance to hold the price to make it bearish - November 27, 2019
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis :Bullish Momentum Ahead of US Data - November 27, 2019
- USD/JPY continues to hold above 109 as focus shifts to US data dump - November 27, 2019