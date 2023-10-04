USD/JPY hit the 150 mark, triggering a knee-jerk reaction drop. Economists at Commerzbank analyze the pair’s outlook. Japanese officials unanimously refused to confirm any FX intervention. Instead, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY outlook: Stabilizes after Wednesday’s plunge, risk of more intervention remains high - October 4, 2023
- USD/JPY: There are fundamental reasons for an upward trend – Commerzbank - October 4, 2023
- USD/INR consolidates near 83.20, expects RBI intervention - October 3, 2023