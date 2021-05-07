Japan government looks set to extend and expand the state of emergency on Friday. Risk dwindles as pre-NFP caution joins virus woes to battle vaccine hopes, receding reflation fears. Despite recently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: Three-day downtrend tests 109.00 as Japan aims to extend virus-led emergency
Japan government looks set to extend and expand the state of emergency on Friday. Risk dwindles as pre-NFP caution joins virus woes to battle vaccine hopes, receding reflation fears. Despite recently …