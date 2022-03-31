Will Japan’s MoF/BoJ halt yen’s slide? In the view of economists at Citibank, there are 3 ways by which the Japanse yen may be able to halt its slump. US Treasury yields may enter a period of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Three ways by which the yen may be able to halt its slide – Citibank - March 31, 2022
- USD/JPY: Pair To Move Below Key Support? - March 31, 2022
- USD/JPY: A move close to 121.5 and possibly below its support level - March 31, 2022