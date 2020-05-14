The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday edged higher to trade at around 106.615. However, still remained within the limits of the consolidative triangle pattern. The currency pair has been trading within …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Ticks Higher In a Consolidative Pattern Formation - May 13, 2020
- AUD/JPY struggles around 0.69 the figure, bears in control - May 13, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Quite Choppy Against Yen - May 13, 2020