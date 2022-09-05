USD/JPY fluctuates in a relatively tight range above 140.00. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the pair to become top-heavy past 140. Japanese authorities to step up efforts to stop …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to become top-heavy past 140 due to concerns of currency intervention – MUFG - September 5, 2022
- USD/JPY shifts the focus to 141.50 – UOB - September 5, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Friday’s Doji, overbought RSI probe bulls at 24-year high above 140.00 - September 4, 2022