The Bank of Japan left the policy settings unchanged. The Yen has weakened following the decision. Economists at TD Securities analyze USD/JPY outlook. It was a boring BoJ meeting with no fireworks, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to break above 150 given the drift higher in US yields – TDS - September 22, 2023
- USD/JPY: Next potential hurdles are located at 149.20 and 150.30 – SocGen - September 22, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Rises towards 2023 high on dovish BOJ - September 22, 2023