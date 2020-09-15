USD/JPY to consolidate in the 106 area on a three-month view – Rabobank

The controversial Brexit bill is weighing on sterling. USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The …
