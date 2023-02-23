USD/JPY mostly follows US yields. Economists at Société Générale expect the pair to end the year at the 125 level. “Day to day, the USD/JPY still tracks US yields, but Friday’s parliamentary hearings …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to end 2023 at 125 – SocGen - February 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tight Range as Traders Turn Attention to Ueda’s Speeches - February 23, 2023
- USD/JPY clings to mild losses below 135.00 amid inactive yields, mixed mood - February 23, 2023