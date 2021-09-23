USD/JPY to extend its advance towards the 110.81 mark – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY has again held key price support at 109.12/11 for the completion of a bullish “reversal day” to reassert an upward bias. Next resistance is seen at 110.04/17, then 110.45, analysts at Credit …
