USD/JPY trades marginally lower below the 109.00 figure as r. The pair is technically bearish in the near-term and could accelerate its slump, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY to extend its fall on a break below 108.65 - April 15, 2021
- USD/JPY drops to fresh three-week lows, eyeing mid-108.00s ahead of US macro data - April 15, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Risk appetite keeps pressuring the dollar - April 15, 2021