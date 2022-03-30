The market variables that have driven USD/JPY higher have corrected taking the pair with them. Economists at MUFG Bank expect USD/JPY to suffer additional losses if correction in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to extend its slump on further correction in rates and oil – MUFG - March 30, 2022
- European Open: Several Central Bankers scheduled, USD/JPY in focus - March 30, 2022
- USD/CAD drops below 1.2500 amid weaker USD, higher WTI prices - March 30, 2022