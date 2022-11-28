USD/JPY pushes lower and trades below 138.00 for the first time in two weeks. A break under 137.68/137.00 would open up projections of 135.40 and the 200-Day Moving Average near 134.00, economists at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off a three-month low, eyeing 139.00 - November 28, 2022
- DXY and USD/JPY double bottoms [Video] - November 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Bounces From Trendline - November 28, 2022