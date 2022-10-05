It is a quiet start to the Asian session for the USD/JPY pair, with no economic indicators from Japan for the markets to consider. Following a pickup in service sector activity at the end of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to Eye a Return to 145.5 on US Jobless Claims and Fed Chatter - October 5, 2022
- USD/JPY rises toward 145.00 as US yields climb further - October 5, 2022
- USD/JPY: Signs of Fed pivot or mere countertrend dip? - October 5, 2022