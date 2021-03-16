The USD/JPY pair is surging as YCC constrains the ability of Japan’s 10-year yields to keep pace with higher US yields. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan may deliver some manoeuvrability at the margin at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY to fluctuate with an upward bias over the near-term – HSBC - March 16, 2021
- USD/JPY consolidates above 109.00 mark, US Retail Sales eyed for fresh impetus - March 16, 2021
- USD/JPY faces extra gains on a close above 109.25 – UOB - March 16, 2021