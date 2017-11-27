USD/JPY to get impacted by US senate vote – ING

Analysts at ING, suggest that in the US, there will likely be a Senate vote on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) – though it’s difficult to see that what gets passed isn’t (a) watered-down to meet the Senate’s stricter fiscal rules and (b) not questionable …
