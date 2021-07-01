In the year to date the Japanese yen has underperformed all of the other 16 currencies designated by Bloomberg as being an FX ‘major’. By contrast only three of these currencies have outperformed the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY to lurch higher on a break above 111.12 and end the year at 112 – Rabobank
In the year to date the Japanese yen has underperformed all of the other 16 currencies designated by Bloomberg as being an FX ‘major’. By contrast only three of these currencies have outperformed the …