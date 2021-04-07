Strategists at Credit Suisse look for more USD strength in the second quarter. Their expected USD/JPY range is 107-114 and they are buyers on dips to the lower end. “Japan is among the global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY to march forward to 112.50 in the second quarter – Credit Suisse - April 7, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY pauses downside with Doji above 20-DMA, yen under pressure after Japan PM Suga hints snap elections - April 7, 2021
- USD/JPY bounces towards 110.00 amid uptick in S&P 500 futures - April 6, 2021