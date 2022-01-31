USD/JPY to motor on the upside on no concern over yen weakness from Tokyo – ING

Economists at ING highlight no signs of concern from Japan regarding JPY weakness. As such, they expect USD/JPY to race higher given that no action is set to take place until the pair reaches the 120 …
