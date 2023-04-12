USD/JPY still trades above 130. Nevertheless, economists at ING forecast the pair at 120 by the end of the year. “FX markets currently price a 30% chance that the USD/JPY pair trades at 120 at, or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to plummet toward 120 by year-end on a US recession – ING - April 12, 2023
- USD/JPY: Bracing for the second half US recession - April 12, 2023
- USD/JPY drops to sub-133.00 levels on softer US CPI, lacks follow-through - April 12, 2023