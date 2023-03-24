On the flip side, as the global monetary policy cycle turns to easing, we expect the Yen to be a key beneficiary and target a USD/JPY exchange rate of 127.00 by the end of this year.” Share: Feed news …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to plunge toward 127 by year-end – Wells Fargo - March 24, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off multi-week low, remains vulnerable below 61.8% Fibo. - March 24, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Yen advances further on increased safe-haven demand - March 24, 2023