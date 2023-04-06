“We now forecast the USD/JPY exchange rate to reach 124.00 by Q4-2023 and 120.00 by mid-2024, which would equate to a EUR/JPY exchange rate of 140.00 by Q4-2023 and 140.50 by mid-2024.” Share: Feed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to reach 124 by Q4 as the likelihood of a BoJ policy shift should accelerate Yen gains – Wells Fargo - April 6, 2023
- USD/JPY refreshes daily top amid notable USD demand, upside potential seems limited - April 6, 2023
- JPY news - April 6, 2023