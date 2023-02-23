USD/JPY extends its consolidation from 127.53/27, but analysts at Credit Suisse look for only a temporary floor. “USD/JPY has rebounded from our first target of the ‘neckline’ to the multi-year base …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to see a sustained break below 127.27 after further short-term strength – Credit Suisse - February 23, 2023
- USD/JPY to end 2023 at 125 – SocGen - February 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tight Range as Traders Turn Attention to Ueda’s Speeches - February 23, 2023