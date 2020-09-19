This is the big question surrounding Powell & Co. today, although it seems unlikely they will provide a clear answer.” “The USD/JPY pair is oversold in the short-term but still bearish. The 4-hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to slide towards the July low at 104.20 - September 19, 2020
- USD/JPY: Outlook predicted to remain fragile – UOB - September 18, 2020
- Canadian Dollar Forecast: Turns Coming in CAD/JPY & USD/CAD? - September 18, 2020