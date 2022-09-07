USD/JPY has surged to a new high for the year. Analysts at Credit Suisse stay bullish for their 147.62/153.01 long-held target. Support seen at 137.57 “We maintain our core and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to soar towards the upper end of the 147.62/153.01 zone – Credit Suisse - September 7, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast as the Japanese Yen Meltdown Continues - September 7, 2022
- USD/JPY: BoJ intervention speculation, but the effects are usually short-lived – Commerzbank - September 7, 2022