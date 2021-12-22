USD/JPY has climbed to its strongest level in a week above 114.00. But economists at ING expect the yen to stay supported on unstable risk sentiment, pushing the pair towards 113.00 in the short-term.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to suffer a drop to 113.00 before resuming its advance – ING - December 22, 2021
- USD/JPY Analysis: Bulls looking to seize back control, await a move beyond monthly top - December 22, 2021
- USD/JPY: Elliott Wave analysis and forecast leading into 2022 - December 21, 2021