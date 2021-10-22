USD/JPY has experienced an accelerated uptrend after breaking above the 2020 peak of 112.23. Economists at Société Générale expect the pair to correct lower but with the 113.30 level holding. “An …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to suffer a retracement towards support at 113.30 – SocGen - October 22, 2021
- Northern star, a sign of USD/JPY getting tired? - October 22, 2021
- USD/JPY set to ease back to uptrend at 113.41 – Commerzbank - October 22, 2021