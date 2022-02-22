USD/JPY to sustain substantial losses on a close below 55-DMA at 114.50 – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY is coming under increasing pressure following the further rise in geopolitical tensions. A close below the 55-day moving average (DMA) at 114.50 should see weakness extend further towards next …
