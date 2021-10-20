USD/JPY is eroding the 114.55 2018 high. Nonetheless, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to correct lower in the day ahead. “USD/JPY is starting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to tick down towards the 113.02 uptrend ahead of further strength – Commerzbank - October 20, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls moving on on the 1990 trendline resistance - October 19, 2021
- USD/JPY nears multi-year highs amid higher US T-bonds yields - October 19, 2021