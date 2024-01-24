Our forecast that USD/JPY could end the year at 135.00 assumes that the BoJ will hike rates this year. However, there is room for disappointment on the pace of policy moves and we see potential for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to trade back at 148.00 on a one-month view – Rabobank - January 24, 2024
- USD/JPY plunges to near 147.50 on speculation of Fed rate cuts in March, US PMI data eyed - January 24, 2024
- USD/JPY to come back under pressure on more confidence that the Fed could begin to cut rates in March – MUFG - January 24, 2024