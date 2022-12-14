“We expect the outlook for USD/JPY to be mostly guided by the USD in the coming months.” “While the USD looks to have peaked, this process could prove to be long a choppy and bring further flurries to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to trade in a 135-138 range over next few months – Rabobank - December 14, 2022
- Soft US CPI sinks the Dollar, AUD/USD, EMFX soar, USD/JPY climbs - December 14, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY comatose at 200-DMA support ahead of FOMC policy decision - December 14, 2022