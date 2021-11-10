USD/JPY has broken below its range lows at 113.30/21. Nevertheless, economists at Credit Suisse expect key supports at 112.42/40 and particularly 111.84/66 to hold ahead of a renewed turn back higher.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to turn back higher from the 111.84/66 support zone – Credit Suisse - November 10, 2021
- USD/JPY to extend its correction lower to 111.66 and rebound from here – Commerzbank - November 10, 2021
- USD/JPY stages a goodish rebound from one-month lows, retakes 113.00 mark - November 10, 2021