USD/JPY: holds above the hourly cloud USD/JPY: geopolitics take a back seat ahead of US CPI and the Fed next week. The dollar was on the backfoot overnight as Trump called out other nation’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Tokyo bulls sticking to the northerly road map ahead of US CPI - June 11, 2019
- USD/JPY analysis: makes fresh highs but fails to hold - June 11, 2019
- USD/JPY: Held-up at hourly cloud support, awaiting tomorrow’s CPI data - June 11, 2019