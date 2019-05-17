USD/JPY: Tokyo open responds to recent risk-on, greenback strength

The US Dollar strength and upbeat earnings report escalated the recent recovery. Second-tier data from the US and Japan are in the focus for now. The USD/JPY pair is on the bids around the intra-day …
