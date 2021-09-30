USD/JPY touches multi-year high near 112.00 ahead of US GDP, stronger USD

USD/JPY continues to grind higher on Thursday. The US Dollar Index remains strong above 94.00 despite lower US T-bond yields. Fed tapering expectations amid hawkish Fed members led the gains in …
