USD/JPY rebounds from five-week low, grinds near intraday high of late. BoJ Summary of Opinions suggests board members saw the need to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy. Coordinated central bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY traces firmer yields around 132.50 as BoJ defends easy policy, central banks eye liquidity infusion - March 19, 2023
- USD/JPY bounces off from 131.60 level after some joint effort from global central banks on liquidity - March 19, 2023
- Weekly Forex Forecast NASDAQ 100 Index, Gold, Bitcoin, USD - March 19, 2023