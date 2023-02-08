USD/JPY extends the previous day’s bearish momentum with a slower pace. US Treasury bond yields ease amid mixed news, unimpressive Fed talks and Japan trade numbers. Market sentiment remains sluggish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY traces softer yields to slid beneath 131.00, US President Biden’s SOTU eyed - February 7, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Plummets towards the 20-DMA, after Japanese authorities’ intervention - February 7, 2023
- Powell’s comments send US rates and USD lower; NZD back to 63.5 USc - February 7, 2023