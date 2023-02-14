USD/JPY prints mild losses while reversing from monthly high. Treasury bond yields remain pressured amid market’s indecision ahead of the key US CPI. Mixed Japan GDP gained little attention as Ueda’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Japan’s Government Picks Odea as Next BOJ Chief Ahead of US CPI Data - February 14, 2023
- USD/JPY tracks downbeat yields, hawkish BoJ concerns near 132.00, focus on US inflation - February 14, 2023
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY struggles to extend previous session’s gains, dollar subdued ahead of US inflation data - February 14, 2023