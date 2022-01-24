USD/JPY tracks firmer yields to snap three-day downtrend near 114.00

USD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 113.85, up 0.20% intraday, during the initial hours of Tokyo trading on Monday. In doing so, the yen pair rises for the first time in four days …
