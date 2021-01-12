USD/JPY picks up the bids near 104.20 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Tuesday. In doing so, the yen pair rises for the fifth consecutive day as the US dollar strength and recent mild gains of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY tracks Nikkei 225 to print five-day uptrend above 104.00 - January 11, 2021
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Mixed bias across the time-frames - January 11, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dialy 38.2% correction before test of monthly resistance - January 11, 2021