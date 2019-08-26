(MENAFN – DailyFX) US DOLLAR CURRENCY VOLATILITY ELEVATED AHEAD OF AUGUST CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORTTheUS Dollarturns to high-impact economic data for its next major catalyst with Tuesday’s US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Trade War to Sink Consumer Confidence & US Dollar - August 26, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: sellers retain control despite the latest bounce - August 26, 2019
- USD/JPY: Below 104.54 likely to drop under 100.00 – CitiBank - August 26, 2019