USD/JPY: bulls lacking punch in Tokyo, cautious due to trade wars heating up. USD/JPY: pair continues trading well below its 100 and 200 SMA ahead of nonfarm payrolls. While support comes in at the hourly cluster of MAs around 108.75, USD/JPY had popped to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: traders await nonfarm payrolls, keeping eyes on trade war risk - May 31, 2018
- USD/JPY: steady below 109.00 ahead of US data - May 31, 2018
- USD/JPY Holds Steady, Fed Outlook Unchanged Going Into June - May 31, 2018